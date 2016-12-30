Pune: Traffic cops ready to nab drunk drivers, helmetless riders on New Year’s eve

Traffic police will penalise those who are caught driving under the influence, and other errant motorists. Traffic police will penalise those who are caught driving under the influence, and other errant motorists.

Pune city traffic police are going to conduct a special drive across the city on New Year’s Eve to nab people driving under the influence and riding without helmets. Police have also written to hotels, bars and clubs, asking them to arrange cabs or make alternative travel arrangements for their patrons who consume alcohol on New Year’s Eve. Some road diversions will also be put up to avoid traffic congestion on streets which attract large crowds on that day.

According to a press note by the traffic control branch of Pune city police, as many as 50 officers and 600 personnel will be deployed on various roads and at checkpoints in the city to conduct the drive and manage traffic.

The special drive will start on December 31, at 8 pm, and traffic police will penalise those who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol, those who don’t wear helmets, those who ride triple seat, those who honk in silent zones, those who drive over the speed limit, and those who use cell phones while driving. Staff from local police stations will also be deployed on the streets to control the traffic and avoid any untoward incident.

A special awareness drive is also underway from Thursday till Saturday, as part of which several vehicles will display awareness messages about safe driving across the city.

Traffic police will also divert traffic from major roads which attract large crowds on New Year’s Eve. Traffic on Jangali Maharaj Road will be diverted from S G Barve chowk to Natraj Chowk, traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Camp will be diverted from Ambedkar Chowk to M Nasarwanji Chowk, and traffic on Koregaon Park will be diverted from North Main Road to ABC Farm.