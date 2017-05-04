Pune: Trader dies in blaze, family blames fire brigade

One killed, 4 injured in a major fire mishap in an old wada in Shukrawar Peth area this morning. Express Photo One killed, 4 injured in a major fire mishap in an old wada in Shukrawar Peth area this morning. Express Photo

A man died and four firefighters were injured in a fire that raged through an old wada in Shukrawar Peth area on Wednesday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Pravin Dwarkaprasad Bansal (45), who was a resident of Hermes Heritage in Shastri Nagar, Yerwada.

Bansal’s relatives blamed the fire brigade for his death, claiming the latter had asked him to remove material from inside a shop in the area, while the operation to contain the blaze was going on.

The firefighters injured in the incident are Mahesh Gargote, Nilesh Karne, Sachin Jonjale and Jitendra Sapate. According to the fire brigade, the fire was reported at an old wada, located near Bhutkar Haud in a narrow lane lined with shops, of Shri Harihar Devsthan Trust, near the Shukrawar Peth police chowki at 3.15 am. A team from the Pune fire brigade rushed to the spot, but the fire spread rapidly because of the wooden constructions in the old wada. “By the time we reached the spot, the entire wada had been gutted. We could not immediately ascertain the reason behind the blaze,” said fire officer Sunil Gilbile.

As many as 12 fire tenders, about 40 firemen, two rescue vans, an ambulance and water tankers were pressed into action to extinguish the flames, said Gilbile. It took the firefighters almost two hours to bring the fire under control. The old wada comprised a shop and godown owned by Raju Bansal, a relative of Pravin Bansal. The shop stocked goods such as a broom, floor cleaning liquid and other material used for cleanliness.

According to the fire brigade, Bansal tried to enter the shop to remove the goods, when a wall of the old wada collapsed on him and the firefighters on the spot. All five were rushed to a hospital, where Bansal was pronounced dead. The injured firefighters were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Bansal, a trader, is survived by his parents, wife and three children, including a son and two daughters.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bansal’s brother Rajesh said, “We got to know about the fire around 3.30 am. Pravin and his parents quickly rushed to the spot. A few more members of our family also reached the spot.” “The firefighters asked us to remove the material inside the shop, owned by our relative Raju Bansal. So, Pravin went inside the shop along with other members of our family. But the wall collapsed… we are shocked by his death. He would not have entered the shop if the fire brigade had not asked him to do so…,” said Rajesh. Bansal’s parents were at the spot when the incident took place, he said.

However, Chief Fire Officer Prashan Ranpise denied the allegations, saying the fire brigade did not ask Bansal or any other person to do anything risky while an operation to put out the blaze was on. “When the operation was about to get over… four of our firemen were injured as the wall collapsed. Two of them have sustained severe injuries,” said Ranpise.

Senior Police Inspector Rekha Salunke said the wall collapsed when the firefighters were spraying water on the structures, after the fire was brought under control. The lane in which the incident took place was closed for traffic and a police team was deployed at the spot. The incident has sent shock waves in Shukrawar Peth area, an old market place in the city. Most of the traders in the lane kept their shops closed after the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now