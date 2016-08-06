Pune trader abducted in Rajasthan, forced to pay Rs 29 lakh ransom

A 26-year-old city-based businessman was allegedly kidnapped and forced to pay Rs 29 lakh as ransom by some people who had called him to Rajasthan for a business deal last month. Police have initiated a probe to trace the five suspects named by the complainant in the FIR. Police said the complainant is the owner of a start-up firm dealing in e-waste management.

Police said the businessman had received a contract from a private company and needed aluminum wires as raw material. While making enquiries at some trading websites, he received a call from one Mohit Sharma from Rajasthan between July 9 and 11. Sharma reportedly offered to sell scrap at a reasonable price.

To fix the deal, the complainant and his employee went to Bharatpur district in Rajasthan to visit Sharma’s godown. They first went to Jaipur on July 17 and from there to Bharatpur, where Sharma reportedly sent a car to pick them up. However, after driving for about 30 kms, they stopped at some location from where the complainant was taken on a motorcycle. After sometime, three men on another bike intercepted him. Pointing pistols, they took away his laptops, cell phones and wrist watch and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.

The kidnappers allegedly made the complainant call his father for the money. Accordingly, he called his father and sought Rs 30 lakh saying that he needed it to purchase a big quantity of raw material. The kidnappers wanted him to use hawala channels to transfer the money. But his father transferred Rs 29 lakh through RTGS in two bank accounts.

According to the FIR, after the money was transferred, the kidnappers blindfolded him near a railway track, gave him Rs 5,000 and returned his driving licence, ATM cards and laptop. Before that, they allegedly withdrew Rs 25,000 using his ATM card. Also, before releasing him, two kidnappers left the place.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App