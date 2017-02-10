Pune to witness hotter days: IMD

THE CITY will be witnessing hotter days ahead, said the India Meteorology Department (IMD), adding that this leads to end of the winter season from major parts of central and peninsular India, including Maharashtra. The minimum temperatures recorded across Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan on Wednesday remained on the higher side of normal at least by two degree Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in Pune on the day was 15 degree Celsius, which was up by 3.6 degrees. City was hotter in the day by nearly degrees, with the maximum temperature touching 33 degree mark.

“Under the influence of moisture laden easterly winds, the nights have become warmer,” said AK Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD.

Otherwise dry weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the state on the day, making it another hot day over several places in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Some of the cities which remained hot on the day were Solapur (35.3 degree Celsius), Sangli (35 degrees Celsius) and Akola (34.7 degrees Celsius).

Warming trend over the same regions was also observed as the night temperature recorded was appreciably above normal. Buldhana (19.4 degrees Celsius) experienced the warmest night in the state on the day followed by Aurangabad (18.7 degrees), Nanded (18.7 degrees).

Though chill would continue to prevail over north India, with fresh western disturbances expected to pass by Jammu Kashmir and neighbouring regions, there would not any significant effect for central India, informed another official at IMD.