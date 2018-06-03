Pune to receive light rainfall for three to four days: experts

PRE-MONSOON showers continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the city recording rainfall of 10.8 mm. The city received rain between 5.15 pm and 6.30 pm. As per experts, the pre-monsoon showers will continue in the city until the onset of monsoon, which is expected to arrive between June 6 and 8.

A K Shrivastava, who heads the climate monitoring and analysis group of the India Metereological Department, said the rains were expected to continue due to the advancement of the monsoon.

“It’s expected that the city will continue to receive light rainfall for the next three to four days. The onset of monsoon is expected in Pune next week. It’s likely that it would reach Pune between June 6 and 8,” said Shrivastava.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southern peninsula, resulting in favourable circulation features and strengthening of cross equatorial winds.

Apart from Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon has also advanced towards parts of Bay of Bengal, and Mizoram and Manipur, said Shrivastava.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into other parts of the northeastern states during the next 48 hours, added an official.

