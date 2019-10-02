Pune: To mark foundation day, Defence Accounts office recreates 100-year-old lunch of British era

In 1919, during a post World War I event, a formal lunch was held at the grant Central Hall of the historic building which now houses the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Southern Command) in Pune. On Tuesday, to mark the foundation day of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), the 100-year-old lunch was recreated as an acknowledgement of this piece of history.

While the glory of the 1919 event was retained in the 2019 lunch, there were some noticeable changes. The Union Jack was replaced with the Tricolour and there were a number of women officers at the table, as against the all-men contingent a 100 years ago. While the DAD came into existence in 1747 under the British East India Company as the Controller of Military Accounts, it was christened DAD post independence, on October 1, 1951, which is now celebrated across India as DAD Day in the vast defence account bodies in the country. The office of PCDA (Southern Command) is in the 151th year of its functioning.

“While DAD and all the bodies under it have evolved over the years in the way they function, the department does have a rich history. In the PCDA, Southern Command building we have found many historic artifacts that we have tried to preserve. The re-enactment was a symbolic gesture to acknowledge our history,” said an officer.

A press statement from the office read, “The foundation day was celebrated with re-dedication of the organisation of PCDA (SC) to providing service to the Services with high degree of professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness. Mayank Sharma, PCDA (SC) exhorted the officers and staff to achieve highest standards of professionalism in delivering the services by adopting latest management practices and modern concepts.”

The DAD is entrusted with the responsibility of providing audit, payment and financial advice to the Indian Defence Services, Army, Air Force and Navy, as also all Independent Support Groups like Defence Ordnance Factories, Defence Research Development Organisation Laboratories and Projects, Coast Guard, Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Directorate General of Border Roads, Directorate General National Cadet Corps, Defence Estates. The responsibility also includes foreign procurement for the above services.

PCDA (SC) has 108 sub-offices spread across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. These include eight Pay and Accounts Offices responsible for the pay and allowances of about three lakh Army soldiers. The organisation processes about three lakh bills in a year and is working towards establishing a completely automated bills processing system, which will raise the efficiency of procurement in the Southern Command.

During various functions held on Tuesday, two teams lead by Dhananjay Singh and Dhiraj Gugale received the motivational award from the PCDA (SC) for outstanding work in the department. The office had invited K Shankar, who retired as PCDA (Navy), Niranjan Kumar, Integrated Financial Advisor (Southern Command) and Vijay Kothari, Principal Director of Audit (Defence Services) as guests.

While the recreation of the lunch was one of the events, the celebrations also included many sports competitions. The cultural events included a dhol-tasha performance, among other programmes.