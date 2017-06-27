Pune to host national aquatic championship

The event will feature over 1,400 athletes from across the country. (Express Photo) The event will feature over 1,400 athletes from across the country. (Express Photo)

The Swimming Federation of India has announced that the Glenmark 34th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship and 44th Glenmark Junior National Aquatic Championship 2017 will be organised by Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association in Pune. The event will feature over 1,400 athletes from across the country vying for top honours in swimming, diving and water polo disciplines.

The sub-junior events will be held between June 28 and June 30 followed by the junior events, which will take place from July 3 to July 6. All events will be conducted in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Mahalunge. Swimming heats will be conducted in the morning session from 8 am onwards while finals will be conducted from 5 pm everyday. The diving competition will be held during the sub-junior events while water polo will be held alongside the junior events.

While the sub-junior championship will see 487 participants from 29 states, the junior championship will see 807 participants. The event will be streamed live on the website http://www.glenmarkaquatic.org. Besides, daily results, order of events and other details will be updated on http://www.swimmingfederation.in.

The event will also see a number of activities being organised on July 2, which include a drawing completion for kids with the theme of water conservation; a special session for coaches to be conducted by Peter Gartrell, technical director, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation; a learn to swim programme for kids; and swimming as a life-saving activity.

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, the CSR initiative of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, have renewed their association with the championships.

