Pune to host first Marathi e-authors Sammelan  

Over the last few years, a large number of bloggers, social media influencers and other authors have emerged who use the Marathi language. Aiming to bridge the gap between the virtual and real world, e-book platform bookhungama.com has organised the first ever literary meet — called Nukkad Sammelan — exclusively for such writers, and it will be held in Pune. Vikram Bhagawat, co-founder of bookhungama.com, said a need was felt for this interaction so as to enable them to chalk out the future course of the genre. “These authors have a cult following and act as agents of change on the various platform they are active on. While these authors do interact among themselves virtually, a real meeting was felt necessary,” he said.

The emergence of social media, Bhagawat said, had given rise to newer forms of writing, which has made its effect felt. Facebook in particular has helped democratise literature while the e-book format has helped many budding authors to publish their own work. “The journey of bookhungama.com had in fact started from a Facebook page. We had started a page about the letters which we never got about writing and asked people to contribute to it. Now, that page has more than 76,000 ‘likes’,” he said. Similarly the Nukkad blog, another initiative of the team, is a platform for people to write short and very short stories.

The blog has more than 150 active authors. The bookhungama app has seen over 2 lakh downloads and 23,000 readers use it on a regular basis. Like the traditional Sahitya Sammelan, the Nukkad Sammelan would see authors discuss the art of storytelling. “Our slogan is Dialogue and not dissent — we aim to find the next step in this exciting field of new literature,” he said.

Completely crowd funded, the two-day long Sammelan would see participation of more than 70 authors who would be bearing their own expenses. “The sammelan has decided not to accept any donation from any quarter to maintain its neutral nature,” said Bhagawat. Other than discussions about literature, the meet will also help digital authors with the know-how of how to get published. The sammelan will start on May 6 and is going to be held at the SM Joshi Hall.

