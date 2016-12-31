Pune: To check encroachments, boost solar power generation, PMC to tie up with ISRO

Unable to keep a check on encroachments and illegal constructions within its jurisdiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to tie up with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to tackle the issue more effectively. The civic body is also planning to use the space research agency’s technologically advanced tools to identify locations to install solar panels.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Keeping encroachments in check has become increasingly difficult due to the expansion of civic jurisdiction and the rapid pace of urbanisation, said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

“We would be taking ISRO’s help to tackle encroachments within our jurisdiction. We will obtain satellite images from ISRO on a regular basis to identify encroachments, so that our field staff can take action,” he added.

The PMC has also taken up a project to promote solar energy generation by installing solar panels on the roofs of civic buildings, said Kumar. “Satellite images would help the PMC identify rooftops in the city that can be used for setting up solar panels for generating power,” he said.

In another major development, Kumar said the PMC has joined hands with the state stamps and registration department, to increase the revenue of the civic body.

“The PMC is the first civic body to link its data with the state stamps and registration department. This would mean details of every registered property deal would be available with the PMC. This will help bring the property within the tax ambit of the civic body,” he said.

The details of the property would also help the PMC verify if it had all the requisite permissions from the civic body.

The PMC has also made some progress in planning the 37.2-km High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR),said Kumar, adding that the project is estimated to cost Rs 8,000 crore, so proper planning for its implementation was imperative.

He said a Pune Idea Factory, under Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), would be launched as a start-up hub to be developed in the city. The MI card for PMPML would be introduced soon and efforts would be taken to inaugurate the projects under smart city by June, he added.