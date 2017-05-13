Pune: Thunder, rain pave way for pleasant weekend

Heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening, bringing relief to Puneites. Express Heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening, bringing relief to Puneites. Express

Pune and parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad received a good spell of rain on Friday evening, with the city reporting 0.6 mm rains until 8.30 pm. However, the city continued to face severe heat in the day, with the temperature recorded at 41.1 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. Initially, rains were reported in Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar and Wakad areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad; after 7.30 pm, thunder and rain lashed several parts of the city.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the conditions are perfect for pre-monsoon showers. “ With the prevailing high temperatures, along with excess moisture in the air, it is very favourable for rainfall. In addition, there are also active cyclonic circulations present in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which is aiding the rainfall,” said senior IMD meteorologist P C S Rao.

In addition to this, there is also a cyclonic circulation lying between east Karnataka and Telangana, passing through south Maharashtra, due to which southern parts of the state are also experiencing wet weather conditions. Areas in Konkan, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai also reported heavy rainfall on Friday. Kolhapur, which received a light spell of rain, will witness more rain during the weekend, said officials.

Met officials have said that rains will continue over parts of the city and south Madhya Maharashtra, including Satara and Sangli, where similar conditions will prevail over the weekend. While there was some respite from heat over western Maharashtra, Akola in Vidarbha, which recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius, remained the hottest city in the country on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now