Pune: Three held with unaccounted gold worth Rs 2.5 crore at Khadki railway station

Three people travelling to Mumbai from Chennai were caught at Khadki Railway Station on Friday with unaccounted gold worth Rs 2.5 crore. The trio was travelling in Chennai Express on Friday morning when a patrolling team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) boarded the train when it arrived at platform number 1 of Pune railway station. The team led by Assistant Sub Inspector B D Ombase held the trio in coach A1 around 9.30 am and deboarded them at Khadki railway station.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Officials said during searches, two plastic boxes were found in their possession. One of the plastic boxes wrapped in brown tape contained gold bangles and necklaces worth Rs 54,48,650. The second box carried gold plates of 6,599 grams worth Rs 1,49,17,588.

The trio was identified as Govind Premaram Prajapati (35) of Kalachowki, Mumbai; Vipul Jethamal Raval (19) of Pali and Pratapsingh Kalusingh Rao (27), from Udaipur, both in Rajasthan. Police said they work for Prakash Jain from Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai but were unable to produce any documents to prove this, nor could they explain where they were taking the gold. GRP handed the gold as well as the trio to the I-T department for further investigation.