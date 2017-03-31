Pune: Three heat stroke deaths reported, state seeks daily updates

The mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most places across state. Pavan Khengre The mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in most places across state. Pavan Khengre

The state health department has registered three deaths due to heat stroke, at Beed, Aurangabad and Solapur, in the last two days. The department has now issued a circular to all the deputy directors of health, asking them to furnish daily reports about patients with symptoms related to heat stroke. Dr M S Diggikar, who holds additional charge as joint director of Health, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that Rupa Misal (60) from Beed, and Bhalchandra Choudhary (60), who hailed from Jalgaon but was visiting Soegaon taluka of Aurangabad district, died after they suffered a heat stroke on March 26. Prasanna Birajdar, a resident of Nimgaon village in Akalkot taluka of Solapur district in Pune division, died of suspected heat stroke on March 27, said Diggikar.

With the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in most places across Maharashtra, the state health department has decided to maintain daily reports of cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as against weekly reports of such cases. Heat stroke is a form of hyperthermia or heat-related illness, with symptoms such as abnormally elevated temperature and changes in the nervous system function. Unlike heat cramps and heat exhaustion, heat stroke is a medical emergency that is often fatal if not treated promptly and properly. Infants, the elderly, people who work outside and those whose work involves manual labour, are the most susceptible to heat strokes.

“We have issued a list of dos and don’ts to all 34 district hospitals, 1,811 primary health centres and 365 rural hospitals across the state on the measures they need to take… as cooling the victim is a critical step in the treatment of heat stroke,” said Diggikar. According to Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, there were 19 deaths due to heat stroke and as many as 686 hospitalised cases in 2016. Four deaths each from Jalgaon and Aurangabad, three from Nanded, two each from Hingoli, Beed and Chandrapur, and one each from Pune and Amravati were reported last year. While Nagpur has adopted Ahmedabad’s Heat Action Plan, state health authorities said it will soon be extended to other cities in the state.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, deputy director of health, Nagpur said that concerted efforts like opening up public gardens for the entire day and setting up hydration points, among others, helped bring down the mortality rate. In 2015-16, Nagpur had adopted the Heat Action Plan, and an analysis of the deaths registered by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation showed that there was a decline in the number of cases registered last year, said Jaiswal.

