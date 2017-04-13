Pune: Temperature set to cross 41 degree Celsius 

Pune: The Met department has warned that day temperatures will cross 40 degrees Celsius in the next three days. Pune: The Met department has warned that day temperatures will cross 40 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

After a week-long respite from the soaring mercury, the Met department has warned that day temperatures will cross 40 degrees Celsius in the next three days. According to officials from the India Meteorology Department (IMD), mercury levels in Pune, in particular, are expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it one of the hottest days in the season so far. On Wednesday, Pune recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius. The sudden rise in temperatures is due to severe heat wave-like conditions prevailing over coastal Saurashtra and Kutch region of neighbouring Gujarat. “The winds from these regions are influencing day temperatures over north and Madhya Maharashtra regions, which is why Pune and adjoining places are experiencing hotter days,” said Sunitha Devi, senior meteorologist at IMD, Pune.

At some weather stations in Gujarat, the temperature crossed 43 degrees Celsius, which is abnormally high for the season. Though the severity of the heat wave over Gujarat is expected to subside over the weekend, IMD officials have warned that heat wave-like conditions will continue in the area during the coming week. As humidity levels have dropped drastically, the region is experiencing dry heat. Bhira in Raigad continued to remain the hottest town in the country, recording 44.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

