Pune techie, wife and four-year-old child found dead inside flat

Jayeshkumar Patel, wife Bhumika and their son Naksh lived in a housing society on Baner Pashan Link Road. Jayeshkumar Patel, wife Bhumika and their son Naksh lived in a housing society on Baner Pashan Link Road.

A software engineer, his wife and son were found dead in their apartment in Basant Bahar Cooperative Housing Society on the Baner Pashan Link Road on Thursday night. Police have identified the deceased as Jayeshkumar Patel (34), his wife Bhumika (30) and four-year-old son Naksh. Initial investigation has revealed that Naksh was suffering from an illness. Police believe that after the child succumbed to the condition, Jayeshkumar and Bhumika committed suicide by hanging themselves.

No suicide note was found at the site. Probe is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the three deaths, said police. The family hailed from Ahmedabad and shifted to Pune a couple of years ago. Jayeshkumar worked as a software engineer with a private firm and Bhumika was a housewife. They had been living in flat no. 204 in Basant Bahar for a few months and had a good relationship with their neighbours.

The incident came to light after Jayeshkumar didn’t turn up for work two days in a row, and could not be contacted. His friends got in touch with his neighbours, who soon realised that the apartment door had not been opened in two days. They alerted police at around 11 pm on Thursday.

A police team rushed to the spot and broke down the door. They found the bodies of Jayeshkumar, his wife and Naksh inside the apartment. The bodies were sent to the Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem. There were rope marks on Jayeshkumar and Bhumika’s necks, said police, adding that some froth was found near Naksh’s mouth, and investigation has revealed that he was unwell and suffering from fits.

“Prima facie, we believe that the couple was upset because of their son’s illness. Just a few days ago, they had taken him to a hospital for treatment… Naksh may have died of the illness. His parents were unable to bear the loss and they may have committed suicide together. No suicide note was found. We have not received information about any other problems the Patel family was facing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Ganesh Shinde.

The tragedy has shocked the residents of Basant Bahar. A neighbour told mediapersons that the couple and their son were friendly to everybody.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App