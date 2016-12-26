Pune: Techie Murder highlights how scarce police presence affecting fringe areas

THE BRUTAL murder of the 23-year-old software professional in Talwade has once again highlighted the scarce police presence in fringe areas, lying on the border of Pune rural and city jurisdictions. The Indian Express had been reporting about the peculiar crime profile of fringe areas in the city arising out of large population of migrated people and mix of rural-urban setups. A large number of companies in the information technology, manufacturing and services sector are located in these areas, with a heavy presence of youngsters living away from home.

Keeping in mind the ever-expanding geographical limits of the city, especially with the inclusion of the adjacent villages, police stations in the fringe areas like Wakad, Dighi, Chandan Nagar, Sinhagad Road, Uttamnagar have of late started functioning under Pune city jurisdiction. These police stations were carved out of older jurisdictions of other police stations and added villages. However, the long wait for adequate strength in these stations still continues.

Low police presence in these areas has made them a safe place for robbers and chain snatchers. There are several suburbs in the city of Pune, whose demands for a separate police station have been pending from many years now.

A senior Inspector, in-charge of a police station in a fringe area, said, “Visible presence of the police is one of the key factors to good policing. Many police stations in fringe areas are yet to get adequate manpower and basic infrastructure. It is true that several of these areas are not as frequently patrolled as they should be.”

A senior officer from the city police said that required additional manpower has been requisitioned but is yet to be issued from the state government.