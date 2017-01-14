Pune: Techie held for attacking, threatening to kill woman

THE Pune city police have arrested an IT professional for allegedly attacking and trying to kill a woman colleague in the early hours of Thursday. The accused, Zuber Khwaja Patel (25), is a resident of Pimple Gurav. He has been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (molestation), 506, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code, said Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Salunkhe. The complainant, a 24-year-old woman, hails from Dombivli in Thane and currently lives in Pimple Gurav. She has filed a complaint with the Khadki police station.

“The investigation has revealed that both the complainant and the accused are well-educated IT professionals, who work in a financial services company in Magarpatta city. They were in a relationship, but broke up due to certain issues. After the break-up, the woman stopped talking to Patel,” said Salunkhe. According to police, Patel was upset because whenever he tried to speak to the complainant, she kept on avoiding him. In the early hours of Thursday, the complainant was on her way home in a cab with other office staff, including Patel, when the accused allegedly tried to initiate a conversation again.

When the complainant refused to speak to him, he demanded to see her mobile phone, said police. When she refused again, Patel allegedly started arguing with her and opened the car door, forcing the vehicle to stop near the Khadki bus stop in Khadki Bazaar area. Both he and the woman got out of the car, said police, adding that Patel then punched the woman and kicked her on the stomach.

He even tried to strangulate her, said police. In her complaint, the woman said Patel had also threatened to kill her. After she approached police, the woman, who had multiple injury marks, was referred to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Khadki police produced Patel before a magistrate court on Friday. The court remanded him to police custody till January 16.