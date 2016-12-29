Pune techie murder: Jolted police spring into action, activate non-functional help centre

The police help centre at Kanbay Chowk, less than 1,000 feet from the spot. The police help centre at Kanbay Chowk, less than 1,000 feet from the spot.

Less than 1,000 feet from the spot where Antara Das was murdered, in Talawade IT park area, a ‘police help centre’ is located. On Wednesday, its shutters were closed. This has been the case for days, said a woman staffer working in the area. It has taken the loss of an innocent life for Pune Rural Police to realise the safety concerns faced by people, especially women, in the IT park area. Promising to ensure the safety of people working here, personnel from Dehu Road police station said they have activated the help centre — located at Kanbay Chowk — which had been non-functional for months.

“The help centre will be functional round-the-clock. Three police personnel will be deployed in the day and three in the night,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shinde. Shinde said they will also set up a Nirbhaya squad to ensure the safety of women working in the area.

The help centre was set up as the nearest police chowky, in Dehu Road, was 4-5 kilometres away, said police

sources.

According to fruit seller Kailash Chavan, in the last two-three months,”we have seen policemen at the help centre only once in a while.” However, some employees of private firms said they don’t remember the help centre ever being functional. “I can’t recall a single day when I saw police personnel there,” said Anil N.

Local corporator Shantaram Bhalekar, who recently resigned from the NCP, said despite the area being an IT Park, police presence was minimal. “… Had there been proper police presence in the area, the incident could have been averted and an innocent life could have been saved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spot where the murder took place was shrouded in darkness as the streetlights had apparently been non-functional for months. Bhalekar said it was clear that the assailant took advantage of the dark area to carry out the attack.

When contacted, MSEDCL officials said PCMC was in charge of streetlights in the area. However, PCMC Joint City Engineer Pravin Tupe said the area was under MIDC, but they would take up the issue with MIDC officials.