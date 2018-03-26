Pune teacher beats 12-year-old for not doing work, held

The boy’s father registered an FIR against the Maths teacher, identified as K Rasalm who has been arrested. (Representational) The boy’s father registered an FIR against the Maths teacher, identified as K Rasalm who has been arrested. (Representational)

A teacher allegedly beat up a 12-year-old boy for not completing his homework, at a school at Sangvi Friday.

Police said the incident took place at Nrusinh High School in Kawade Nagar, New Sangvi in Pune Friday. The boy’s father registered an FIR against the Maths teacher, identified as K Rasalm who has been arrested. “In class, when the boy told Rasal he could not complete his homework, Rasal started beating him mercilessly, which has left the minor’s back bruised. We have arrested the teacher,” said an officer.

