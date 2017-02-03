Pune: TCS techie ends life by hanging himself in IT Park flat 

A 23-year-old IT professional working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi in Pune, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his apartment located in the IT Park, said police. The incident took place on Thursday, four days after a 23-year-old woman employee of Infosys was allegedly murdered at her workstation in the same IT Park.

According to police, the deceased, Abhishek Kumar, who hailed from Kanpur, was working with TCS in Hinjawadi as a software engineer and stayed at a rented apartment in Phase III of IT hub along with his friends. “Abhishek and his roommates were in the apartment around noon on Thursday. He went to his bedroom saying that he wanted to sleep and locked it from inside,” said a police officer, attached to Hinjawadi police station.

“Meanwhile, his roommates received a call from a Abhishek’s friend, who told them that he was committing suicide. Roommates then entered the bedroom through a window and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the officer added.

According to police, the deceased might have sent a message or a photo to his friend before committing suicide. “We have not received any suicide note from the spot, however, primary investigations have revealed that he was depressed after his break-up with a girl. We are yet to record statements of his roommates and his cellphone is yet to be checked,” the police officer said.

After the post mortem, his body was handed over to his parents, said police. On Sunday, a 25-year-old woman software engineer from Kerala, Rasila Raju OP, working at Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by a security guard on the premises of her company in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi.