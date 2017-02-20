Pune: Students play their part ahead of polling

About 25 teams from different colleges are performing street plays in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Express About 25 teams from different colleges are performing street plays in parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Express

WITH PUNE and Pimpri-Chinchwad going to polls this Tuesday, students of the city are chipping in with their bit by spreading awareness on the importance of voting. About 25 teams, formed in different colleges with the help of Student Welfare Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are performing street plays in various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to make sure that all those eligible should exercise their democratic right.

Watch what else is in the news

“We started to work on this initiative with affiliated colleges and cultural groups several months ago. Today, there are about 25 teams across the city, which come from various colleges that are performing street plays in public squares, housing societies and market centres. The teams are giving out the message of clean democracy and voting without fear or favour,” said Prabhakar Desai, head of the Student Welfare Department of SPPU.

He said the programme has been designed in such a way that the teams focus more on the areas that have traditionally registered lower voting percentage. “It has been noticed over the years that people staying in high-class housing societies and posh localities often show indifference when it comes to voting. It has also been observed that those staying in slums are often lured by candidates with cash and valuables. So, we are scripting street plays in these areas on different and pertinent themes that suit the audience,” said Desai.

He added that the scripts of all the plays and poster slogans have been approved by teachers, so nothing controversial or inappropriate is said by mistake. This initiative by the SPPU is in conjunction with the drive called Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP,) started by the Election Commission to increase the voting percentage in elections. The EC had directed universities to appoint a Nodal Officer in every college, to coordinate such activities.

Sarika Wagh, an MA English student, who is part of the group performing plays, said, “Colleges in the city have great theatre culture and it’s a good idea to exploit it to strengthen the democracy. So far, my group has given seven performances of street plays in Bhosari area. We hope to do some more by today evening.”

‘Defamatory’ texts on Siddharth Shirole

A non-cognizable offence has been registered after alleged defamatory messages were circulated about BJP candidate from Panel 14, Siddharth Shirole. Shirole is the son of BJP MP Anil Shirole. As per the offence registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station, Nilesh Jadhav, a resident of Sinhagad Road, sent these bulk messages, alleging nepotism in giving the ticket. The messages were sent between February 6 to 13. The offence has been registered under IPC Section 500.