Pune: Student-centric schemes focus of Rs 678 crore varsity budget

A centre for academic guidance of students, a centre for innovation, incubation and industrial training, a professional placement cell for students, separate funds for assistance for differently-abled students, a gender sensitisation awareness centre and more form part of the Rs 678-crore budget approved unanimously by the Senate at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday.

The Senate meeting, attended only by nominated members as the term of the elected members ended last year, was incidentally the last Senate meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade and co-chaired by registrar Narendra Kadu, officers whose terms end in a couple of months.

Presented by Vidya Gargote, finance and accounts officer, SPPU, the main provisions under the varsity budget include Rs 76.71 crore for building and development of structures within the varsity campus, Rs 19.92 crore earmarked for other constructions and Rs 14.87 crore for improvement of services.

As much as over Rs 5.1 crore has been earmarked for improving student-related services such as hostels and health scheme for students, while a fund of Rs 6. 39 crore is earmarked for improvement of basic services and development works (besides construction) such as network computing centre, an IT cell, health centre and the printing department.

Among other major heads, Rs 5.5 crore has been earmarked for books and improvement of Jaykar library, Rs 80 lakh for organising national-level seminars and conferences, Rs 7 crore for earn and learn scheme, Rs 2.74 crore for varsity’s sport board maintenance and development, Rs 3.37 crore for improvement hostel facilities of students, Rs 2 crore to create a new hostel complex for PhD students, Rs 5 crore for constructing a sports complex building and so on.

Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade, who presided over the Senate meeting, said the highlight of the Budget was a student-centric and research-oriented approach, in view of some new schemes announced for the next academic year.

“We understand that the students at our university come from all corners of the state and country and each one has their own set of problems, especially in assimilation. They face various hurdles in terms of language barriers, cultural differences, knowledge of core subjects and so on, which affects the overall academic performance of students. So, we have earmarked Rs 50 lakh to develop a mechanism that will help such students cope with the situation through remedial/bridge courses, counselling. Besides that, for the first time, we have kept Rs 10 lakh aside to set up a centre aimed at developing services and aids for differently-abled students… we are acknowledging that this needed to be done,” he said.

Though a placement cell was already in place, a fund of Rs 20 lakh has been set aside to develop a ‘professional placement cell’, which will collaborate with industry personnel to procure internships and job opportunities for students of over 50 departments of SPPU and form a professional alumni network.Among the bigger initiatives for research, Rs 53 lakh was set aside for the varsity’s innovation, incubation and industrial centre, Rs 50 lakh was earmarked to match the grant given by the Centre for research programme under the RUSA scheme, Rs 21 lakh for creating a research portal and so on.