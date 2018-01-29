Pune: Stray dogs’ menace on the rise in upmarket Salisbury Park area

According to residents, stray dogs in the area have not been vaccinated or sterilised. According to residents, stray dogs in the area have not been vaccinated or sterilised.

By Geeta Pawar

About six months ago, panic reigned in Pune’s upmarket Salisbury Park area after stray dogs went on an attacking spree. The dogs attacked residents, school children, domestic help and security guards. Since then, intermittent attacks have continued unabated, with residents saying that complaints to the civic body have yielded no results. The number of stray dogs in the area have also been on the rise, they said.

Residents said they launched online complains with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, according to resident Rehan Shaikh, when a PMC vehicle reached the area around four months ago to deal with the dogs, it was stopped by activists. Residents said the stray dogs have now been collared, which indicates they were owned, so the PMC won’t consider them as strays. These dogs have not been vaccinated or sterilised and are fed daily by many in the area, residents said.

“The major issue is about the people who feed them on a daily basis, which is not required. I, too, love dogs, but it’s not required to feed strays, that’s the stand I always keep. Maids or kids who carry lunch boxes attract the dogs… A friend’s daughter was attacked by these dogs last year. My maid was also attacked in the past,” said Giten Shah, a resident of Orion Residency.

Around 28 to 30 dogs always stay on the road that leads to the cemetery of the area. The same area also houses 25 to 30 species of birds. Residents said many of the birds foraged on the bushes in the area, and the dogs chase them. This has led to the depletion of the bird population, residents added.

However, not all residents of Salisbury Park are against the stray dogs. Murzban Jal, a resident of the area said, “Since 2003, we have had a lot of sandalwood thieves in the area. During that time, these dogs were the ones that kept them away. So, it’s natural that we will look after them. I keep walking up and down these lanes, and not once have I been chased. It’s just paranoia and fear amongst the people. However, if in any medical care can be provided to these dogs, that would be great.”

Jaydeep Pawar, another resident of Salisbury Park, said, “My friends and I have been playing in this area for years now. Of late, we even take late night strolls, but I have personally never experienced any dog attack on me or my friends. I have seen these dogs grow up since they were pups, and it’s human nature to feed anyone who’s hungry, be it animals or humans. Thus, these dogs have started living here and calling it their home, which it is. They don’t really cause harm to anyone unless someone triggers them intentionally. I agree that they do bark at odd hours in the night, which can be irritating for a few, but it’s not a grave issue.”

Rafique Shaikh, the security guard of Wood Stock society, claimed that he was attacked by one of the dogs in the past. “I was attacked about a month ago, but I managed to chase the dog away in time. This same dog has attacked many other people in this area, he is often seen barking and chasing kids and recently he chased a woman from the neighbouring building,” he said.

Neeta Chaudhuri, a resident of the area, reached out to Action for Animals against Cruelty and Trauma (AaCT) regarding the sterilisation of these dogs. “We are planning to get the animals sterilised soon, we will soon visit the location to check on the dogs. Since this area falls under cantonment, we have approached Vinita Vedra, an animal welfare officer who lives in the cantonment. She will be helping us in getting the dog sterilised… Human-animal conflict is always there in all areas, and we need to find solutions, which we are trying to find. We only end up seeing the animals attacking, we never see what’s causing it,” said Neena Rai of AaCT.

Chaudhuri said that legally, no one could be stopped from feeding dogs. “Instead, there should be designated feeder spots and time, so for others it’s not an inconvenience. Regarding the growing population, the onus is on all of us, to get them sterilised and relocate them back to the same area. We have to live in harmony.

Take other societies from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai for instance, where people put their fears and differences aside and coexist with stray dogs. We cannot have a monopoly on the land, we have to share it with other life forms and be kind to them. There’s nothing wrong in showing compassion…,” Chaudhuri said.

Another resident said the stray menace was rising because PMC officials were not taking stringent action. “PMC needs to catch dogs who have attacked people in the past,” said an elderly resident.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App