Pune steps up efforts: Strict watch in newborn care units, revised protocol

Eight months after the death of 55 infants at a special newborn care unit (SNCU) in Nashik Civil Hospital made headlines across India, health authorities have taken several steps to bring down the death rate across the 36 SNCUs in the state. The measures include conducting weekly audits, following strict infection control practices, and setting up a revised protocol by a committee of experts. State health authorities are also planning to set up eight additional SNCUs.

Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health, State Family Welfare Bureau, told The Indian Express, “We will also expand 12 SNCUs so that 230 beds can be added. We are also procuring 67 continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines”.

As per data from the State Family Welfare Bureau, from April 2017 till January this year, 46,379 babies were admitted to 36 SNCUs across the state, of which 3,636 babies died. Respiratory distress syndrome, birth asphyxia, prematurity and sepsis contributed to over 70 per cent of these deaths.

In the wake of the death of infants in Nashik, in August last year, State Health Minister Deepak Sawant had set up a special committee that included neo-natologists from various medical colleges and private hospitals to improve the quality of care services at the SNCUs, and implement changes in protocols. Special emphasis was laid on protocols pertaining to handwashing, regular mopping, disinfection of instruments/equipment and colour coding of bedsheets.

The government also conducted a state-level workshop for staff at the 36 SNCUs and an online training programme for the staff of 14 medical colleges with neo-natal intensive care units. “The state has also planned to set up two more neo-natal intensive care units in the tribal districts of Nashik and Amravati,” said Patil.

Approximately, 22 lakh deliveries take place in Maharashtra every year and an average of 50,000 ill babies are admitted to the 36 SNCUs.

“Most of these are referrals as the babies are already in a critical condition by the time they are admitted to these units… a series of measures have helped bring down the death rate from 15 per cent in 2011 to 8 per cent last year,” said Patil.

He admitted that it was “too early to speak about the impact of these interventions”.

“However, there have been fewer admissions and deaths in December last year and January this year. In December, a total of 4,287 sick babies were admitted to SNCUs and 318 died, while in January this year, 4,210 babies were admitted, of which 286 died,” said Patil.

