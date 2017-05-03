Pune: ‘State reports 30% losses in fruits, veggies’

The regions of Pune, Nashik, Satara Kolhapur, Sangli, etc are known for their extensive vegetable cultivation The regions of Pune, Nashik, Satara Kolhapur, Sangli, etc are known for their extensive vegetable cultivation

Of the 204 lakh metric tonnes (lt) of fruits and vegetables that are produced in Maharashtra, around 30 per cent is lost in wastage. As per the recently published State Focus paper of Nabard, the entire produce which goes as waste has the potential for setting up of fruits and vegetable processing units.

The major produce of the state, which is known as the fruit bowl of India, includes grapes, mangoes, pomegranates etc. The regions of Pune, Nashik, Satara Kolhapur, Sangli, etc are known for their extensive vegetable cultivation. Over all, the state has around 2 lakh hectares of vegetable cultivation. Nabard’s report says that about 70 per cent of fruits and 60 per cent of vegetables are consumed fresh in the state and hardly 1.2 per cent of fruits and vegetables are processed.

Shriram Gadhve, president of the Vegetable Growers Association of India (VGAI), said the wastage of fruits and vegetables starts right from the field gate and continues till the retail market. Gadhve said that the lack of knowledge at the farmer’s end and the untrained market labours compound the wastage. “Losses in transit are also encountered which often goes unaccounted for,” he said. At the farmer’s end, Gadhve said, the lack of proper pricing hinders the adoption of proper handling techniques while at the market the labours employed are not trained properly in handling techniques.

The usual practice for fruits and vegetable growers is to hire a vehicle to take their produce to the market from where it is unloaded and sold. Traders often cite lower prices to compensate for lower grade or wastage in the consignment. Gadhve said losses are more in case of soft vegetables like tomatoes and green leafy vegetables. The lack of storage or air-conditioned vans also contributed to the losses, he said.

Gadhve said they had started awareness campaigns at the farmer’s end to educate them about proper handling and packing techniques. While this was welcomed by the farmers, the programme was difficult to scale up given the sheer magnitude of the work.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now