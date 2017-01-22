Pune: State govt changes rules for purchase of official vehicles

The state government issued a new notification on Saturday, in which it scrapped all previous rules regarding the purchase of vehicles. Arul Horizon The state government issued a new notification on Saturday, in which it scrapped all previous rules regarding the purchase of vehicles. Arul Horizon

The state government on Saturday issued new rules for the purchase of vehicles used for official purposes. Field officers working with various departments are provided with vehicles to be used while on duty. The government had already set in place rules regarding the

maximum amount that can be spent on purchase of vehicles, but it was noticed that field offices were not complying with the rules, said the GR issued by the department of finance. According to the GR signed by J J Valvi, Under Secretary (Finance), the non-compliance would often cause a delay in arriving at a decision on the part of State Vehicle Review Committee while granting permissions for purchase of vehicles.

The delay would hamper work of the officers who are required to travel. To avoid this, the state government issued new notification on Saturday, in which it has scrapped all previous rules regarding the purchase of vehicles and have come up with new set of rules.

According to new rules, Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Justice of the High Court and Lokayukta would be authorised to purchase the vehicles of their choice with no upper limit on the price of the vehicle.

Cabinet ministers would be allowed to have a vehicle of their choice too but within a maximum limit of Rs 20 lakh. The same limit would apply in case of Ministers of State and other high court justices.

The Chief Secretary would be allowed to purchase vehicle costing upto Rs 15 lakh while the maximum price of vehicle for other secretaries has been kept at Rs 12 lakh.

The Rs 15-lakh cap would also be applicable for Advocate General, Chief Information Commissioner as well as the Chairperson of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), a constitutional authority.

MPSC members and other Information Commissioners would be at par with secretaries. The limit for Divisional Commissioners and Range Inspector Generals would be Rs 8 lakh. The same for Collectors and Superintendents of Police would be Rs 7 lakh.

An officer from District Collectorate, Pune, who deals with the issue of vehicle purchase, said, “These vehicles are purchased through the Director General Supply and Disposal. So they come at a comparatively cheaper prices than the market rates. These cost-sealings for the vehicles also include the cost of accessories and other add-ons like air conditioning and cushions.”