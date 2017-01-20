Pune: SPPU protests over MLA remark

Protesting against the alleged defamation by city MLA Medha Kulkarni, a few university teachers and non-teaching staff staged a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday. Two days ago, Kulkarni had addressed a press conference questioning the A+ grade given to the SPPU by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and alleged discrepancy in the varsity’s self study report (SSR) submitted for purpose of rating.

Taking offence to her allegations, a few varsity teaching and non-teaching staffers and along with Shiv Sena local leader Shyam Deshpande and his party members staged the protest demanding that Kulkarni who is an ex-student of the varsity return her degree.

However, hitting back at the protestors, Kulkarni demanded to know why she should return her degree. “Are we not allowed to even criticise the wrongdoing of few people in the varsity? I am proud of the university but in recent past, some people are trying to bring it’s name down,” she said.