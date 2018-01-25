Pune: Special cell to improve HDI in 21 districts

THE STATE government has set up a dedicated cell for designing and monitoring the programmes targeted towards the improvement of the human development index of people living in 13 backward areas, identified from 23 districts.

The ‘Action Room on Poverty’ will work mainly for the human resource development in areas such as education, sanitation, quality of life, health, among others, in 125 talukas identified in Thane, Palghar, Raighad, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded , Beed, Buldhana, Wadhim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagourm Bhamdara, Goindiya, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state planning department and United Nations (UN). For this, the UN has appointed four sector specialists who will work closely with the Maharashtra government.

The highest number of talukas, 13, will be covered in Nagpur, followed by Amravati (6), Aurangabad and Nashik, where four talukas will be covered each. As per the initial agreement, the cell would continue till September 2019. However, if needed, it would get extended.

