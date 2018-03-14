Pune: Software engineer found hanging from ceiling, cops suspect suicide

Police said it was a suspected case of suicide, adding that the sequence of events leading to his death were yet to be ascertained.(Representational Image) Police said it was a suspected case of suicide, adding that the sequence of events leading to his death were yet to be ascertained.(Representational Image)

A 28-year-old software professional was found hanging from the ceiling of his flat in a residential society in Narhe on Tuesday afternoon. Police said it was a suspected case of suicide, adding that the sequence of events leading to his death were yet to be ascertained.

Sameer Dashrath Panchal worked at a software company in Kothrud and lived with his wife in Narhe. Panchal was found dead in his house by his family members. Police said his wife had left town two days ago and he stopped responding to calls from his family members after that. On Tuesday, members of his family based in Thane and some relatives from Pune came to his flat in Narhe and broke open the door with the help of police. Panchal was found hanging from the ceiling with a rope and a dupatta, said police.

Primary probe suggests he died two days ago. “Prima facie, it a case of suicide. We are trying to ascertain the motive and sequence of events leading to the death,” said an officer.

