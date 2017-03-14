Pune Smart city project: ‘Placemaking sites’ to be launched soon

Under criticism for no visible changes in the area selected to be developed as a ‘Smart City’, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) would soon launch its pilot ‘placemaking sites’ initiatives on different themes, as part of the smart city development. “The PSCDCL has already identified placemaking sites and commissioned the comprehensive development, including development of detailed design, engineering, procurement, erection and construction,” said a civic official.

The ‘placemaking sites’ are currently being developed and they are expected to be handed over to the PSCDCL in April, added the official. Placemaking sites is a concept to create neighbourhood platforms that facilitate physical, cultural and social interactions.

The sites would be developed on themes such as art and culture, skill development and e-learning, leisure and meditation, innovation and ecology. According to the official, in art and culture, the objective is to design a space for the creatively inclined.

It would be provide them a platform to experiment with various mediums, such as painting, sculpture, dance, drama, music, etc. The skill development and e-learning site will create a platform for basic infrastructure of programmes, ranging from play-schools to vocational and software training. It will have a solar panel seating, laptop seating, smart box, semi-covered multi-purpose pavilion — which can be used for workshops and training sessions, open forum discussions, presentations and an amphitheatre.

Balewadi phata, which connects Baner and Balewadi gaothan, would be developed for e-learning and skill development site. Leisure and meditation sites would provide the elderly a space for leisure and meditation. The site would be developed at survey number 140 in Baner.

The space is designed to provide a well-developed landscape, suitable for various meditation techniques. It will also have a play zone for children, reflexology zone for acupressure walking, covered multi-purpose pavilion for yoga, zumba, cross-fit training and other activities.

Outdoor Gym would be equipped with cardio workout machines.

Innovation and ecology site would be developed with the intention of providing a space for experimenting with technological innovations for sustainable surroundings.