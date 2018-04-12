Pune Smart City plans a park exclusively for dogs (and their owners)

The first-of-its-kind park for pets will be set up in Baner at an estimated cost of Rs 81.35 lakh (Express Photo) The first-of-its-kind park for pets will be set up in Baner at an estimated cost of Rs 81.35 lakh (Express Photo)

Here’s some good news for pet dogs and their owners in Pune. The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has plans to set up a first-of-its-kind park for pets, in Baner, where pet dogs and dog owners will get a chance to spend many a leisurely day together.

“The park has been planned under the placemaking site on various themes… it is a dedicated space for pets and pet owners,” said a PSCDCL official.

The park will be designed as a wide space where the canines will be able to play, have fun, and mingle with other dogs, said the official. The park will also have various equipment for dogs to play with, such as a jumping ring a dog tunnel and weave pole.

“The park will also have a cafe, clinic, parlour and shop, exclusively for pets. It will have pet agility equipment, cafe benches for pets and water outlets especially designed for them,” said the official.

The park, spread over 751.43 sq metre area in Baner, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 81.35 lakh.

The corporation also has plans to develop a science park at an estimated cost of Rs 93.05 lakh. “Children learn a lot of things while playing and remember things better when they learn through practical activities and instruments. The park will have scientific instruments for all age groups, and various elements such as a sun dial, an amphitheatre and other scientific equipment,” said the official.

Other features will include a double-ended cone, revolving periscope, DNA model, and rollers and swings. It will also have models illustrating the concepts of Newton disc, Archimedes’ screw, the Periodic table, Newton’s third law of motion, and the rules of friction and speed.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App