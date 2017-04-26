Pune slum-dwellers set up solar panels at their own expense

The slum-dwellers have installed solar panels on the rooftops of their slums. Express The slum-dwellers have installed solar panels on the rooftops of their slums. Express

PREPARING for Class X board exams would have been a strenuous task for 15-year-old Elwin Swamy, had his slum not been powered by solar panels, lighting up a tube light and a fan. Swamy is among the 200 odd slum-dwellers, some of whom have even spent over 25 years in darkness, living along the Khadki railway line, who have not known what electricity is. It was only recently that they experienced a life with electricity after they decided to install solar panels on the rooftops of their slums.

The biggest challenge in installing the solar panels, ranging from small to medium size, is the nature of the rooftop — which are either tinned or made of gunny bags.

But, despite living in homes with temporary roofs, nothing deterred the Khadki residents here from going green in power generation. They have placed old milk trays in inverted fashion onto which the panels have been rested. These panels are barely of any use during the rainy days as the panels are not charged, said the locals, who continue living in the dark during the rainy days.

What is startling is that most of these slum-dwellers — either daily wage workers or small-time vegetable vendors — have all shelled out money from their own pockets in installing the solar panels, suggested by the younger

generation.

Swamy recollects days when he would study under the street light during late evenings and night time until two years ago. But these street lights, too, did not operate for long, leaving them in complete darkness.

“That is when we decided to experiment to set up solar panels and it has worked,” Swamy said. “We would have never known what electricity is had there been no solar panels,” said Raju Bhalerao, a slum resident and a male caretaker working with the Regional Mental Hospital in Yerwada.

While the entire settlement has been encroached on the irrigation land, lying between the Ammunition Factory, Khadki and the railway, there are more than 600 dwellers living as 50 families here. Incidentally, a small number of these destitutes have electricity after they made mutual contributions in procuring a generator. A majority of them switched to solar panels only last year.

Bhalerao disagreed with the central government’s contention that several cities, including Pune, were becoming defecation-free. He criticised the lax attitude of local political representatives in doing anything to help improve their standards of living.

“Where is toilet-free living in Pune? There are several like me who still are forced to answer nature’s call by the railway tracks,” he grumbled.

A father of eight, fetching water is the biggest challenge for B Bhosale. “We risk our lives daily as we have to cross the rails to fetch water for drinking and all other purposes,” said Bhosale, who earns a living by selling lemons at Market Yard.

