Pune: Skill training sessions held for engineering students

As many as 500 engineering students from the city were recently given training in eSkills Employability Enhancement Programme. eClerx — a global provider of critical business operations services to over 50 Fortune 500 companies — and NASSCOM Foundation, carried out the intensive training programme. The students were trained in industry aligned courses in Analytics and CRM (non-voice) through an on-campus approach across six colleges.

Over 60 per cent participants were women while a total of 480 cleared the final NASSCOM Sector Skills Council’s certification examination.

Students from city-based colleges, including Sinhgad College of Engineering, Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering and DY Patil College of Engineering from Pune, Somaiya College of Arts and Science and Datta Meghe College of Engineering and Technology from Mumbai and MCM DAV College for Women from Chandigarh, participated.

P D Mundhra, co-founder and executive director, eClerxServices Ltd, said, “Students from under-served communities will benefit from these new age skills. These courses will help them become a source of sustainable talent for our industry.”

Apart from the technical-knowledge-related curriculum, the programme also trained students in life skills, functional English oral and written communication skills, business etiquettes, problem solving, time management, customer orientation, interview skills, among other soft skills.

The training sessions were planned as per the National Skills Development Corporation through a classroom-based, instructor-led framework.

