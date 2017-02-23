Pune: Shelter Associates wins at NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum 2017

NASSCOM FOUNDATION, in collaboration with industry leaders Mphasis and Accenture, announced on Wednesday winners of the ninth edition of the NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum (NSIF). NSIF offers a platform that fosters innovative use of technology to create sustained social impact. Arguably, the largest social innovation honours in India, NSIF, received over 1,300 applications this year, out of which, nine were chosen after a rigorous two-level jury process. The various categories included, primary and secondary education; primary healthcare; accessibility; livelihood and agriculture; environment, among other socially-relevant areas.

Pune-based Shelter Associates was adjudged a winner in the environment category for its “innovative end-to-end urban sanitation software solution contributing to the Swachh Bharat campaign.

On one end, the solution starts with a data-driven city-wide GIS mapping of sanitation infrastructure in slums. Household and individual-level surveys are conducted to collect data, analyse and target specific needs.

On the other end, the organisation uses the data collected to work closely with municipal corporations, infrastructure providers and NGOs to ensure construction of sanitation units and sewerage systems. All the winners, including Shelter Associates, will be supported in scaling services and industry-led mentoring from Mphasis.

Ganesh Natarajan, chairman, NASSCOM Foundation, said, “India is on the verge of change. A change is being brought about by a unique amalgamation of technology, with high intellect and a will to succeed against all odds. NSIF celebrates this change by honouring its true flag bearers and showing them the way to scalability and greater impact through catalytic grants, mentoring and technology assistance.”