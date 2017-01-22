Pune: ‘Sex racketeer turned social worker’ arrested for 10-year-old murder

Katore was arrested on Jan 17 in a forgery case. During the probe, police found his alleged involvement in a murder case. Katore was arrested on Jan 17 in a forgery case. During the probe, police found his alleged involvement in a murder case.

The Crime Branch of Pune city police have arrested a “sex racketeer turned social worker” for allegedly killing his lover following a property dispute about ten years ago. Police have identified the suspect as Santosh Nandakishor Katore, resident of Shroff Srushti in Mulshi. Acting on a tip-off received by senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad, a crime branch team picked up Katore for questioning in connection with a fraudulent land deal.

The police got information that Katore and his lover Archana Dagdu Sangle had jointly purchased an apartment in Sanskruti Prangan in Baner in December 2005. Later, they found that Archana went missing since November 4, 2006. Her father Dagdu Bhaurao Sangle had lodged a complaint in this case at Chaturshringi police station.

Watch what else is making news:



Probe revealed that even though Archana was missing, Katore allegedly forged the documents of the apartment that they joined owned. Using forged documents, Katore got the ownership of the apartment transferred in his name on February 6, 2012. Then he sold the apartment on September 14, 2014.

The police had arrested Katore on January 17. On confirmation of his involvement in forgery, the police registered an offence against him at Khadki police station under Sections 420, 466, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, during investigation, police found that Katore had murdered Archana on November 1, 2006, following a dispute over selling their apartment. Police said that Katore took Archana to Kolhapur for pilgrimage, but with the help of his two aides, he strangulated her and dumped her dead body near Macchindragad Fort in Sangli district. After Sangli police found the dead body, an offence of murder was registered at the Islampur police station in this case.

The police also said that Katore was arrested by Chaturshringi police following a complaint lodged by Archana’s father on May 26, 2007 after she went missing. But he was released as per the provisions of section 169 (Release of accused when evidence deficient) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Now, the police investigation has revealed that Katore had killed Archana, who worked as a teacher in local school. Probe in the murder case has been initiated again and search is on for his two aides, who were involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P R Patil said that Katore was earlier involved in a flesh trade. He was also arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Hinjewadi police station. Police said that two years ago, he has started a non governmental organisation (NGO) named as Suryaprakash Foundation and was pretending to be a social worker.