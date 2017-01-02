Pune: Senior citizen falls off PMPML bus, dies

The driver and the conductor had allegedly abandoned the injured man at a desolate spot on the road. (Source: Express) The driver and the conductor had allegedly abandoned the injured man at a desolate spot on the road. (Source: Express)

A 65-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, allegedly received after falling from a PMPML bus when the driver applied breaks suddenly. The police have booked the driver and conductor for causing death by negligence, after they allegedly abandoned the injured passenger at a desolate spot on the road. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus had about 15 to 20 passengers when the incident happened, said the police.

Dnyaneshwar Raghumath Abhang (65), a resident of village Charholi, Taluka Haveli, met with the accident on December 26 at about 11.45 am, soon after he boarded PMPML bus MH 12, HB 192 from Bhosari to return to his home in Charholi.

Rajkumar Shridhar Chaudhari (45) and Kaluram Gangaram Kalaje (49), both residents of Kalajewadi, have been booked under Sections 304a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 34 (criminal act committed with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

According to Dighi police, Abhang was sitting on a seat at the rear end of the bus. While the bus was on its way to Charholi and had crossed Bhosari stop, the driver suddenly applied breaks at a speed breaker. This gave a sudden jerk to the bus, throwing Abhang out to hit the floor.

“Most of his injuries were internal. The autopsy report revealed that he died because of injuries to the heart and lungs. There were minor external injuries too. He was bleeding from his chin and lips. Instead of taking him to the hospital, the driver and conductor picked him up and dropped him at a spot near Tajanemala. Passersby informed Abhang’s son who then rushed him to YCM Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’,” said Sub-Inspector S N Aher, who is investigating the case.

Although the incident happened last Monday, the police waited till Saturday to register an offence, to confirm the cause of the death. Police also spoke to three other passengers travelling in the bus, who had witnessed the incident.

“The autopsy report confirmed that Abhang died due to internal injuries to vital organs caused by the fall. It was then that we moved and registered the driver and conductor of the bus,” said Aher.

PMPML officials said they are yet to get any official communication from the police about the incident or the offence registered. They, however, confirmed that the bus in question (MH 12, HB 192) was a PMPML bus owned and operated by the transport body and not one of those outsourced to private firms.

“Once we receive the information from the police, we will investigate the matter and strict action will be taken if the staffers are at fault,” said PMPML General Manager Anant Waghmare.