Friday, May 11, 2018
Pune: Seminar on national security to be held on May 13

The event, ‘National Security: Opportunities and Challenges’, will be attended by former Indian High Commissioner, TCA Raghavan, who will speak on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: May 11, 2018 7:27:16 am
(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)

The Centre for Advanced Strategic Studies (CASS) and Sastri Group of Hospitals have organised a seminar on national security on May 13. The event, ‘National Security: Opportunities and Challenges’, will be attended by former Indian High Commissioner, TCA Raghavan, who will speak on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations. Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, who will talk on the joint risk that China and Pakistan poses, and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi will speak on the issue of internal security.

Vice Admiral Anup Singh will speak on the challenges of guarding the 7,500-km coastline. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale will talk about the country’s satellite power. The event will start at 10 am at Yashada (Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration) on Ganeshkhind Road.

