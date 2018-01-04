Pune sees spike in fever cases, doctors blame fluctuating temperature

Dr Fayaz Pasha, head of the accident and emergency section at Jehangir Hospital, said that people were coming in with symptoms like high fever, runny nose and sore throat. (Express Archive/File) Dr Fayaz Pasha, head of the accident and emergency section at Jehangir Hospital, said that people were coming in with symptoms like high fever, runny nose and sore throat. (Express Archive/File)

The city has seen a spike in the number of fever cases last week, and doctors suspect that fluctuations in temperature led to such a large number of cases.

Dr Seemab Shaikh, an ENT surgeon who has a clinic in Camp area, said that at least 25 per cent of patients at the out-patient department were suffering from viral fever. “The temperature keeps fluctuating… the mornings are chilly and it’s warm during the day. The body is constantly exposed to these variations and that’s why so many people are down with fever,” Dr Shaikh said, adding that adequate rest and hydration were essential.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe said there has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of respiratory infection cases since December 28 in Shivajinagar. “With the mercury dipping, the nights are cold, while it is quite warm during the day… this is a self-limiting fever and it takes about a week or so to recover,” said Bhondwe.

Dr Umesh Vaidya, regional medical director at Cloudnine Hospitals, said that the fever was caused by viruses that prevail during this time of the year. Sudden weather changes have also led to an increase in the number of fever cases. “At least 20-25 patients daily are seen with symptoms of viral fever. Among children, it also leads to wheezing and respiratory issues. While the fever subsides within three to four days, the cold and cough are persistent and it takes time to recover from them,” said Dr Vaidya.

Dr Fayaz Pasha, head of the accident and emergency section at Jehangir Hospital, said that people were coming in with symptoms like high fever, runny nose and sore throat. While the OPD has at least 25-30 patients with these symptoms, at least five to six of them need hospitalisation due to co-related medical conditions, he said.

However, doctors ruled out the possibility of these fever cases being linked to the H1N1 virus. Dr Rajesh Gadia, chief consultant at KEM Hospital, said that these symptoms of fever were typical during a change in weather conditions. “There is viral bronchitis, cough and fever and the wheezing goes on for seven to eight days,” said Gadia, while Bhondwe pointed out that they were not cases related to the H1N1 virus.

