Pune second in urban governance

Pune has been ranked second in urban governance at the Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems, while Thiruvananthapuram managed to retain its no. 1 position. The Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation, conducted a survey of Indian city systems. As per the survey, Pune city secured the second spots, up two ranks compared to 2015, while Kolkata was ranked third.

Watch What Else is Making News



The survey results come in the wake of a slew of reforms such as instituting municipal cadres, tiered spatial planning even at the ward level, and a single-window clearance process for development projects in conformity with plans. Among the various categories, with 4.6 out of 10 points in Urban Capacities and Resources category, Pune fared better than Thiruvananthapuram but worse than Mumbai.

In Urban Planning and Design category, the city received only 1.9 points, while it came third in Transparency Accountability and Participation with 5.1 points, below Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. It was fourth in the Empowered and Legitimate Political Representation category; Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru were ahead of the city.