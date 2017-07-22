Pune scientist on IPCC panel to study oceans

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Pune-based scientist Roxy Mathew Koll has been roped-in by the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to contribute to a special report on oceans. Koll, a senior scientist working at the Centre for Climate Change Research at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), will be among a team of scientists from across the world which will review all recent studies carried out on oceans. This team will propose a concise report along with suggestions to manage the changing role of oceans and their risks to human life.

Speaking to Pune Newsline, Koll said that his focus area would be on the extremes of the oceans and their overall impact. “Along with understanding the extremes of ocean that hold over 90 per cent of the surface heat, there will also be certain policy-related matters that will be addressed,” said Koll, who has done research on the Indian Ocean.

Climate scientists have been increasingly studying the changing oceans and their effects on climate. This special report will focus on ocean extremes, their abrupt changes and managing the risks and is expected to be issued sometime in 2019.

“The working period for completing the report will be two years. The fellow panelists of the team will meet twice a year annually — the first one is scheduled sometime in early 2018,” said Koll.

