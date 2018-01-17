Pune: Science and Technology Park gifts 2 water ‘ATMs’ to Karnataka village

Each of the machines can dispense 500 litres in an hour. Each of the machines can dispense 500 litres in an hour.

THE City-based Science and Technology Park (STP) recently-gifted two water ‘ATMs’ to dispense clean drinking water to two villages in Bidar district in Karnataka. Each of the machines has the capacity to dispense 500 litres in an hour. The district has about 650 villages and is located near the northwest province of Karnataka.

Rajendra Jagdale, director general, STP, said, “The main idea was to provide clean drinking water in an area that was facing water-borne diseases. Earlier, we had a successful stint at Mokhada in Palghar district in Maharashtra. It is also heartening to be the first CSR activity to benefit Bidar.”

The scheme was introduced in Maharashtra and, in its maiden attempt, set up such ‘ATMs’ at some railway stations. In Pune, the civic body-run KEM Hospital has a similar facility operational for nearly two years. The STP is a statuary body working under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) that has been helping youngsters turn into entrepreneurs, and helping startups deal with scientific interventions.

So far, only three machines have been distributed in rural areas. The team now plans to expand this scheme to other states. Talks are currently on with Goa and a few neighbouring states, informed STP officials.

At Dharajwadi and Ganeshpurwadi, the Karnataka villages where the machines were installed, schoolchildren carried out awareness rallies about the importance of consuming clean drinking water.

On the occasion, pamphlets were distributed among the villagers, who were informed about the latest facility and ways to get water using this technology.

