Pune school gets buses covered with grass, gives kids ORS to beat the heat.

The steps taken by the school have been greatly appreciated by parents. (Source: Express) The steps taken by the school have been greatly appreciated by parents. (Source: Express)

Students in the city have to brave a blazing sun and the sweltering heat on buses to attend schools during summers. A school in the city has devised a novel way to help students beat the heat. In a bid to protect hundreds of students who travel by school bus, Sanskriti School, which has three campuses in the city, has spread out dry grass over all its three buses, which is watered before students leave for their onward journey.

The step by the school has been greatly appreciated by parents. Anjani Kumar Shukla, father of Kabir Shukla, a upper KG student, said it was not such a small step. “The time when kids leave school to come home is the worst time of the day when the heat is most unbearable. Not every school can have A/C buses and some children stay really far away from school. After a taxing day at school which includes playtime and running around, the ride home in this weather can get suffocating, especially for the younger kids. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the buses covered with wet grass. And it’s not the only step taken by the school,” he said.

The other protective measure is to provide ORS (oral rehydration solution) in the school on a daily basis before students leave for home. Praneet Mungali, one of the trustees of the school, says the move was taken to prevent dehydration amongst students.

“The dry grass was procured from Delhi and installed on the roof of all the school buses. Water is being put on the dry grass on a daily basis shortly before the afternoon journey. This has led to a significant cooling of the buses and made the journey comfortable for children. Besides, all children are being given a high quality ORS on a daily basis during the afternoon. This is to ensure that children are properly hydrated in the heat at all times even if they forget to drink water on their own,” he said.

The total cost of procuring the dry grass – khus fibre – came to about Rs 10-12 lakh and about Rs 4,000 is being spent per day for ORS, said school authorities.

It is an investment on the part of school which seems to be paying off, with parents lauding the effort of the school and appreciating its thoughtful gesture. Advocate Atul Potghan, the father of two students in Lower KG and Class III, says he hopes other schools emulate the move. “I haven’t heard of other city schools doing something like this and I think they should. As a parent, even if the school asked me to pay up for the ORS or covering buses, which it hasn’t, I would pitch in because it’s a small cost for my children’s comfort,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now