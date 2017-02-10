Pune: Saibaba verdict to come on March 7

With arguments closing on Thursday, the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Gadchiroli, SS Shinde will pronounce its verdict in the trial of Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, arrested for alleged Maoist links, as well as his alleged accomplices Hem Mishra and Prashant Rahi on March 7.

The arguments in the case closed on Thursday with defence lawyer Surendra Gadling citing some relevant case judgements to seek release of all the three. In addition to the three, the court had also tried Mishra’s alleged Naxal couriers Pandu Narote and Vijay Tirki and Rahi’s alleged courier Mahesh Tirki. They were allegedly supposed to accompany Mishra and Rahi to the hideout of senior Naxal leaders in the Abujmad forest. Mishra and Rahi were arrested in 2013 while they were allegedly carrying documents and an electronic chip from Saibaba.