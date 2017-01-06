Pune: Sahyadri Hospital performs liver transplant on a 3-year-old

A liver transplant surgery was successfully performed on a 3-year-old child weighing only 10.2 kgs at Sahyadri hospital. Shubham Gurav was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis due to which he had a curtailed diet. According to doctors, the liver transplant operation was required to save his life but there were some risk factors involved.

The three-year-old, Shubham, had symptoms like weight loss, loss of appetite and abdominal swelling. Medical tests highlighted swelling of the liver. Due to financial constraints, Shubham’s father, Ajay Gurav, who works in an electrical company in Mumbai was trying to raise money when some NGOs directed him to Sahyadri Hospital.

A slice of the father’s liver was transplanted in Shubham using high magnification microscopic surgery on December 12 last year. Dr. Bipin Vibhute, who heads Sahyadri’s liver transplant team, said that liver cirrhosis in children is a rare disease. This was a challenging case as Shubham weighed only 10.2 kg and was just three years old. The team prepared for this rare surgery on a 3D Model of the donor liver on CT scan. Transplant anesthetist Dr Manish Pathak and Dr Dinesh Babu faced a huge challenge in maintaining the child under anesthesia for 12 hours because of Shubham’s small veins and wind pipe. Due to this reason, the surgery had to be highly precise. The 12-hour-long surgery was done successfully and the father and son were discharged under healthy conditions, doctors at Sahyadri hospital said.