Pune Rural Police team questions Bhide’s associates in Sangli

A team from the Pune Rural Police questioned some associates of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, as well as members of his organisation Shri Shiv Pratishthan, in Sangli on Thursday. Bhide, 85, and another Hindutva leader, Milind Ekbote, have been booked for their alleged role in orchestrating the violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1. On the first day of the year, violent clashes had broken out between Dalit and Maratha groups in villages near Pune, at a time when lakhs of Dalits had come to the Jaystambh, or victory memorial, in Perne village on the Pune Ahmednagar Road to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Ekbote was arrested on March 14 and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. A police official said a team comprising over 10 constables and officers went to Sangli on Thursday, and questioned some of Bhide’s associates and members of his organisation in the afternoon. However, Bhide was reportedly on a tour of Battis Shirala and Islampur, where he was scheduled to attend meetings with members of his organisation.

