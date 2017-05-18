Pune Rural Police staff to get 99 days’ leave per year

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

District Superintendent of Police Mohammed Suvez Haque has come up with a special scheme, as per which, every cop attached to the Pune Rural Police will enjoy benefits of 99 leave days per year. With this, Haque said he believed the police force will work more efficiently.

A press release issued on Wednesday had stated that with the new leave policy of the Pune Rural Police, the cops of ranks from constable to assistant sub-inspector can take 20 days’ privilege leave. The cops ranking from police sub inspector to police inspector can take 15 days’ privilege leave, every year. In exceptional conditions, more leaves can also be sanctioned.

Additionally, all the officers in the Pune Rural Police department will be given 12 days’ casual leave, as per government rules. For this, every cop will get four days of leave in three slots per year. The new leave policy also ensures that all police personnel get their 52 weekly offs per year.

Cops who work on their weekly offs due to some reasons will get monetary compensation up to eight weekly offs, the press release had read.A decision has also been taken to transfer the money for government-surrendered leave of 15 days, directly into the salary accounts of the police personnel.

Accordingly, a cop will get the benefit of 20 days’ privilege leave, salary for 15 days’ surrendered leave, 12 days’ casual leave and 52 weekly offs, per year. The press release further states that a detailed leave plan calender has been printed for implementation of the new leave policy. SP Suvez Haque had earlier implemented this leave policy in Gadchiroli district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now