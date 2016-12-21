Pune RTO conducts special drive to inspect fitness of school vehicles

Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a special drive to inspect the fitness and legality of the vehicles that transport schoolchildren. In the drive — conducted by 15 teams of officers from RTO, each consisting two members — 132 vehicles were inspected, of which 77 were found to be faulty in various regards.

“We inspected the vehicles for legal license for student transport, fitness of the vehicle, adherence to the regulations. Of the 77 vehicles, which were found lacking, 60 vehicles were impounded. A majority of these vehicles are buses and cars used for student transport but didn’t follow one or more requisite norms,” said Jitendra Patil, RTO, Pune.

Patil said that although the District School Bus Safety Committee, headed by Police Commissioner, has issued several requests to the principals of schools to enter into an agreement with the transport contractors for the buses, they are not eager to do so.

“It’s important that the school principals and the transporter sign a Common Standard Agreement. It’s, in fact, mandatory. The parents should make it a rule that they will only send their kids into a bus which has all the legal formalities completed, including those related to traffic regulations and the CSA,” said Patil.