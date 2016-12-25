Pune: Robbers target senior citizens on morning walks, two cases registered

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed a senior citizen at gunpoint on the New Airport Road Friday morning. A complaint of robbery was been filed by Bimal Bhattacharya (70), a resident of Viman Nagar, at Yerwada police station.

Police said that Bhattacharya was on a morning walk when two persons on a motorcycle intercepted him near Nexa showroom at the New Airport Road around 7.30 am. The duo pointed a pistol-like weapon at Bhattacharya and snatched three gold rings worth Rs 22,000 from his fingers and fled from the spot. Assistant Inspector Suryakant Marode is investigating the case.

Bhattacharya has given the description of the two robbers to the police. Accordingly, the police have initiated probe in this case. Police said that the robbers were speaking in Hindi and are aged around 35 years.

In another incident, two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths snatched a gold chain from 77-year-old RC Puri when he was on his way back home after a morning walk around 8.15 am near Kotak Mahindra Bank at Nagras Road, Aundh, on Friday.

Puri approached the Chaturshringi police station for help. Assistant Inspector Tanaji Bhosam had lodged an FIR in the case. Police said that Puri is a resident of Kumar Padmalay, Aundh. His stolen chain is worth Rs 30,000. Senior Inspector Dayanand is investigating the case.