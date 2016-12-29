Pune: Roadshow at Kasewadi slum against addiction

Pune-based NGOs Pankh and Quick Heal Foundation — under the Shalangan project — recently organised a roadshow in Kasewadi slum to warn the youth against addiction. Under the project, teenage boys of Kasewadi slum formed a group called ‘Flying Youngsters’, wherein they aware locals against using alcohol, cigarettes and drugs.

Corporator Avinash Bagve and Senior Inspector of Khadak police station were present as chief guests at the event, which also saw the attendance of Inspector Sambhaji Shirke, officer Bharat Chapaitkar. “Slum children have working parents, who are unaware if their children are going to school or getting into bad habits. I want teenagers to stay away from addictions, and we will help them,” said Senior Inspector Ragunath Jadhav. ENS