Pune: Roads closed for public sans ‘due procedure’; Defence ministry seeks report from all cantonment boards

The Union Defence Ministry has asked cantonment boards across the country, including in Pune, to provide details of roads that have been closed by local military authorities without following due procedure. The chief executive officers of cantonment boards have been directed to submit the information by May 10.

In a recent meeting convened by the Defence Ministry and attended by representatives from 62 cantonments, the latter had raised the issue of road closure by the Army in cantonments across the country. In Pune, the Right Flank Road at Wanowrie and Elite Lines at Ghorpadi — both under Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area — have been shut for several years.

Priyanka Shrigiri, vice-president of PCB, said local residents have been affected by the road closure. “The Army had cited security reasons for closing the road. But due procedure, such as inviting objections and suggestions from local residents, was not followed prior to shutting the road,” said Shrigiri.

In 2015, a government circular had directed that such roads, which were shut without following due procedures, should be reopened. However, the Right Flank Road at Wanowrie has remained shut since 2013 while the Elite Lines, closed in 2010-11, remains closed.

In a letter dated May 7, the office of the Director General of Defence Estates had asked the Principal Director of Defence Estates at five Army commands about roads that were closed by the local military authority without following procedure.

Information was also sought on whether these roads were on A-1 Defence lands or cantonment lands meant for public use. “In most cases, where roads on A-1 lands have been closed, the local military authority terms it ‘unit line roads’. It needs to be ascertained by the CEOs whether these roads were unit line ones or not,” the letter stated.

PCB CEO Dr D N Yadav said they have already submitted information about roads that are on A-1 Defence lands.

