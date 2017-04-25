Pune: Respite from heat this week

There is some much-needed respite from the scorching heat in the offing for Puneites during this week. The city recorded 35.8 degrees Celcius on Monday, which was lower by nearly 3 degrees below normal.

Officials at the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have said that the day temperatures over the city would largely remain between 35-38 degrees Celsius, making it rather pleasant for the month of April. Explaining the sudden drop in temperatures, particularly over the city, a senior IMD official, PCS Rao, said, “The continuous supply of winds from the Maritime continent blowing over the western parts of the country is helping keep the temperatures in check.”

A drop in the day temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius was observed across the state barring a few locations in Vidarbha. Here, too, the temperatures have fallen drastically than what was recorded last week when the day temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius.

Towns along North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada saw the steepest fall in the day temperatures, with Jalgaon and Nashik reporting maximum temperature drop by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Incidentally, experts also note that the last week’s cyclone Maarutha has also affected the wind pattern, which will take another week or so for normalcy to retain. This has also affected the pre-monsoon system which, weather experts say, would be delayed by at least a week over Maharashtra. While the west coast of Maharashtra would experience some hot days early next month, large parts of the state would remain slightly cooler, added Rao.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now